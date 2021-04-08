Araghchi, Grossi hold talks on JCPOA
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday held talks with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka JCPOA.
The IAEA chief tweeted the news on meeting with the Iranian official on the nuclear deal.
Araghchi, head of the Iranian negotiating team, has paid a visit to Vienna to participate in the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
“Thorough exchange with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister @araghchi on current consultations and ongoing bilateral activities in #Iran,” he tweeted.
“The @IAEAorg will continue its professional technical verification and monitoring in Iran, in support of #JCPOA and other matters,” he further noted.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!