Zarif meets with President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

Zarif met and held talks with President Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat on the final step of his visit to Central Asian countries.

Describing the dimensions of relations between the two states in various political, economic, and cultural areas, Zarif emphasized the importance of relations between the two neighboring countries.

Supporting the two countries’ relations in different political, economic, and cultural fields, President Berdimuhamedow also stressed his country’s determination to develop cooperation between the two nations.

Zarif, who is on a visit to Central Asia, had different meetings with top-ranking officials from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

He said that on the third leg of his regional tour in Kazakhstan, he have had “substantive and fruitful” meetings with President Tokayev and FM Tileuberdi.