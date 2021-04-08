Date :Thursday, April 8th, 2021 | Time : 17:29 |ID: 206394 | Print

Zarif meets with President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA :  Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with the President of Turkmenistan Berdimuhamedow on Thursday.

Zarif met and held talks with President Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat on the final step of his visit to Central Asian countries.

Describing the dimensions of relations between the two states in various political, economic, and cultural areas, Zarif emphasized the importance of relations between the two neighboring countries.

Supporting the two countries’ relations in different political, economic, and cultural fields, President Berdimuhamedow also stressed his country’s determination to develop cooperation between the two nations.

Zarif, who is on a visit to Central Asia, had different meetings with top-ranking officials from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

He said that on the third leg of his regional tour in Kazakhstan, he have had “substantive and fruitful” meetings with President Tokayev and FM Tileuberdi.

You might also like
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Resigns
Iran, Qatar football officials meet
Iran's proposal: A national referendum on the land of Palestine
UN: We can't verify US allegations against Iran in Aramco attacks
Russia, France, Britain reiterate support for JCPOA
Why are US, Saudi Arabia angry with Iran?
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *