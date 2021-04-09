How can social freedom be established?

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 23 of Surah Al-Jathia, Allah (SWT) said: ‘Then seest thou such a one as takes as his god his own vain desire? Allah (SWT) has, knowing (him as such), left him astray, and sealed his hearing and his heart (and understanding), and put a cover on his sight. Who, then, will guide him after Allah (SWT) (has withdrawn Guidance)? Will you not then receive admonition?’ This holy Ayah describes the condition of the one who is a slave of his vain desire in this world. In this regard, the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: This world is the market for buying and selling. When the human being comes to this market; one sells himself, and another one buys himself and becomes free [1].

The mistake of the West is that, it wants to establish social freedom, but at the same time wants the human being to remain a profiteer, to go after desires, and remain the slave of own desires. Such a thing is impossible; meaning not to have the humanistic will or ethics, but have social freedom! When the human being is free from vain desire, superstition, prejudice, and lowly animalistic attachments; then such a human being is worthy of social freedom.

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 133.