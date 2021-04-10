Today: Devcom Pakistan webinar on “Ensuring human rights for peace in South Asia”

SHAFAQNA- Devcom Pakistan holds a webinar on “Ensuring human rights for peace in South Asia” today Saturday April 10, 2021 at 1.oo pm PST Islamabad.

Guest Speakers: Justice (Rtd) Ali Nawaz Chowhan, Former Chairman National Commission on Human Rights (Islamabad), Mr. Harris Khalique, Secretary General of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (Islamabad), Dr Farzana Bari, HR Activist & former HoD Gender St, Quaid e Azam University, Islamabad, Dr. Yahya Jahangiri, member of community of call for peace, Iran, Mr. Anshul Ojha, Founder Director of Desert Resource Centre (India), Mr Bidur Subedi, Secretary General of Human Rights Alliance, Kathmandu (Nepal), Mufti Masud Rizvi, Special Rep of SAARC Human Rights Foundation, Dhaka (Bangladesh). The webinar is available on Zoom.

