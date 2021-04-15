Islamic Laws on fasting: Things that invalidate a fast – Eating and drinking

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Things that invalidate a fast: Eating and drinking

Ruling 1552: If a fasting person who is aware of the fact that he is fasting intentionally eats or drinks something, his fast becomes invalid, irrespective of whether the thing he ate or drank was something normal – such as bread and water – or not – such as earth and the sap of a tree – and irrespective of whether it was a little or a lot. In fact, even if one takes a toothbrush out of his mouth and then puts it back into his mouth and swallows the moisture, his fast becomes invalid unless the moisture of the toothbrush becomes obliterated in his saliva in a way that it can no longer be regarded as external moisture.

French

Le jeûne – Les actes qui invalident le jeûne: Manger et boire

Article 554: Si quelqu’un mange ou boit quelque chose intentionnellement alors qu’il est conscient qu’il fait le jeûne, son jeûne devient invalide, peu importe que la quantité ingérée soit importante ou insignifiante, et peu importe que ce qu’il mange ou boit soit usuel (pain ou eau, par exemple), ou inhabituel (de la terre ou de la sève d’arbre, par exemple). En d’autres termes, si on avale quoi que ce soit, et si insignifiante en soit la quantité, le jeûne est invalidé. Ainsi, à titre indicatif, si quelqu’un sort sa brosse à dents (miswâk) de sa bouche puis l’y réintroduit et en avale l’humidité, son jeûne sera invalidé, sauf si cette humidité se mélange à la salive et s’y dilue de telle sorte qu’on ne puisse plus dire qu’il y a humidité extérieure.

Spanish

El Ayuno – Acciones que anulan el ayuno : Comer y beber

Reglas : Si el ayunante intencionalmente comiese y bebiese algo (cualquier cosa en cualquier cantidad), su ayuno quedará inválido. Sin embargo, si lo hiciese por descuido u olvido, no se anula su ayuno.

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish: