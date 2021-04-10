Date :Saturday, April 10th, 2021 | Time : 10:08 |ID: 206514 | Print

What happens if a person forgets to perform Salaatul Ayat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Salaatul-Ayat.

Question: If a person forgets to perform Salaatul-Ayat or realizes after the earthquake and similar to that; is it Wajib for the person to perform Salaatul-Ayat?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Apart from solar and lunar eclipses if the person realizes about other incidents when they occur and does not perform Salaatul-Ayat even due to forgetting it; must perform Salaatul-Ayat. But if the person does not realize at the time of occurrence and realized after the incident, the Wajib precaution is to perform it.

Source: leader.ir

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *