What happens if a person forgets to perform Salaatul Ayat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Salaatul-Ayat.

Question: If a person forgets to perform Salaatul-Ayat or realizes after the earthquake and similar to that; is it Wajib for the person to perform Salaatul-Ayat?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Apart from solar and lunar eclipses if the person realizes about other incidents when they occur and does not perform Salaatul-Ayat even due to forgetting it; must perform Salaatul-Ayat. But if the person does not realize at the time of occurrence and realized after the incident, the Wajib precaution is to perform it.

Source: leader.ir