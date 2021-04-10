https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-04-10 10:08:552021-04-10 10:08:55What happens if a person forgets to perform Salaatul Ayat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What happens if a person forgets to perform Salaatul Ayat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Salaatul-Ayat.
Question: If a person forgets to perform Salaatul-Ayat or realizes after the earthquake and similar to that; is it Wajib for the person to perform Salaatul-Ayat?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Apart from solar and lunar eclipses if the person realizes about other incidents when they occur and does not perform Salaatul-Ayat even due to forgetting it; must perform Salaatul-Ayat. But if the person does not realize at the time of occurrence and realized after the incident, the Wajib precaution is to perform it.
Source: leader.ir
