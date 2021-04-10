What is Satan’s famous saying?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that Allah (SWT) told Prophet Moses (AS): Take advice from Satan. Moses (AS) saw Satan and said: Advise me. Satan said: O’ Moses, I am the symbol of misleading (the human beings), and you are the symbol of guidance (guiding the human being), what advice can I give you? Moses (AS) replied: It is God’s Command. Satan added: O’ Moses, never say ‘I’; otherwise you become like me. This ‘I’ saying (and repeating it all the time) is a ‘saying of Satan’ [1].

