Islamic Laws on fasting: Making the intention to fast before or after midday

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Intention (niyyah) : Making the intention to fast before or after midday

Ruling 1533: If someone goes to sleep before the time of subh prayers in Ramadan – or on any day which he assigned for keeping an obligatory (wajib) fast – without making the intention to fast, and he wakes up before midday (zuhr) and makes the intention to fast, his fast is valid. However, if he wakes up after zuhr, he must, as a precautionary measure, abstain [from the eight things that invalidate a fast] for the rest of the day with a general intention of attaining proximity to Allah (qasd al-qurbah al-mutlaqah) [i.e. with the intention of attaining proximity to Allah without specifying any particulars about the fast], and he must also keep a qada fast for it [i.e. he must make up a fast for it after Ramadan].

French

Le jeûne: L’horaire pour former l’intention de jeûner

Article 548: Pour une personne éveillée, la limite finale de l’horaire requis pour former l’intention de jeûner se situe juste avant l’athân de la Prière de l’Aube. Cela signifie qu’on doit entendre en ce moment-là faire le jeûne; si par la suite on vient à être inconscient (à cause du sommeil par exemple) de son intention, celle-ci reste valable.

En ce qui concerne le jeûne recommandé, l’horaire pour former l’intention de jeûner peut être n’importe quelle heure de la journée, même juste avant le crépuscule (maghrib), à condition qu’on n’ait commis, entre-temps, aucun acte qui invalide le jeûne.

Spanish

El Ayuno – La Intención: Hacer la intención (niyyah) de ayunar antes o después del mediodía

Reglas : Alguien que se quede dormido antes de la primera luz de la aurora sin hacer intención de ayunar al día siguiente, si despierta antes del mediodía y hace intención de ayunar su ayuno es válido.Pero si despierta después del mediodía según precaución debe abs-tenerse de las cosas que invalidan el ayuno y luego debe hacer la compensación. Si trata de un ayuno opcional puede hacer intención de ayunar.

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish: