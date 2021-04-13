Date :Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 | Time : 08:28 |ID: 206543 | Print
Islamic Laws on fasting: Making the intention to fast

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Intention (Niyyah) : Making the intention to fast

Ruling 1529: It is not necessary for one to make an intention in his heart to fast, or to say, for example, ‘I will fast tomorrow’; rather, it is sufficient for one to decide that in humility to the Lord of the worlds, from the start of the time of Subh (Fajr/Dawn) prayers until the time of maghrib prayers, he will not do anything that invalidates a fast. In order to be certain (i.e. have Yaqin) that one has fasted throughout this time, he must begin abstaining from a short period before the time of Subh (Fajr/Dawn) prayers, and he must also refrain from doing anything that invalidates the fast for a short period after Maghrib.

Le jeûne: Former l’intention de jeûner

Article 546: Il est nécessaire de former mentalement l’intention de jeûner le lendemain. Il suffit, pour cela, de décider, conformément à l’Ordre d’Allah, de ne commettre aucun acte invalidant le jeûne, depuis l’Appel à la Prière de l’Aube, jusqu’au Crépuscule. Et, pour être certain d’avoir bien observé la totalité de l’horaire du jeûne, il vaut mieux s’abstenir des choses interdites en état de jeûne un peu avant l’Appel de la Prière de l’Aube, et jusqu’à un peu plus tard que le Crépuscule.

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish:

Las leyes prácticas del Islam (I), por Ayatullah Sayyid ‘Ali Husaini As-Sistani

 

