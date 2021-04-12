Islamic Law on Fasting: Intention to fast when one doubts that it is the last day of Sha’ban or first day of Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Law on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Intention (Niyyah): The intention to fast when one doubts that it is the last Day of Sha’ban or the first day of Ramadhan

Ruling 1547: If someone doubts (i.e. has Shakk) whether it is the last day of Shaʿban or the first day of Ramadhan, it is not obligatory on him to fast on that day; and if he wants to fast on that day, he cannot do so with the intention of keeping the fast of Ramadhan. However, if he makes the intention that if it is Ramadhan then he is keeping the fast of Ramadhan, and if it is not Ramadhan then he is keeping a Qadha fast or another legitimate fast [including a recommended fast], the validity of the fast is not farfetched (Baʿid) [i.e. the fast will be deemed valid].

In this situation, it is better that he fasts with the intention of keeping a Qadha fast or another legitimate fast, and in the event that afterwards it becomes known that it was the first day of Ramadhan, it will be counted as the fast of Ramadhan. Furthermore, if a person makes the intention of fasting in general [i.e. with the intention of attaining proximity to Allah (SWT) without specifying any particulars about the fast] and afterwards it becomes known that it was Ramadhan, it is also sufficient.

French

Le jeûne: Former l’intention de jeûner

Article 546: Il est nécessaire de former mentalement l’intention de jeûner le lendemain. Il suffit, pour cela, de décider, conformément à l’Ordre d’Allah, de ne commettre aucun acte invalidant le jeûne, depuis l’Appel à la Prière de l’Aube, jusqu’au Crépuscule. Et, pour être certain d’avoir bien observé la totalité de l’horaire du jeûne, il vaut mieux s’abstenir des choses interdites en état de jeûne un peu avant l’Appel de la Prière de l’Aube, et jusqu’à un peu plus tard que le Crépuscule.