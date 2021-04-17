Islamic Laws on fasting: Things that invalidate a fast – Ascribing something false to Allah, Prophet (PBUH) and Imams (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Things that invalidate a fast: Ascribing something false to Allah, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and the Twelve Imams (A.S)

Ruling 1575: If a fasting person intentionally ascribes something false to Allah, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), or the Twelve Imams (A.S) – whether he does this verbally, in writing, or by making a sign and suchlike – and even if he immediately says ‘I have lied’ or he repents, then based on obligatory precaution his fast is invalid. The same applies, based on recommended precaution, to ascribing something false to Her Eminence [Fatimah] al-Zahra (S.A) and to the other Prophets and their successors.

French

Le jeûne: Attribuer quelque chose de faux à Allah ou à Son Prophète

Article 557: Si une personne en état de jeûne attribue intentionnellement quelque chose de faux à Allah, et au Prophète (P) et ses représentants (p), oralement, par écrit ou par signes, son jeûne devient invalide, même s’il se rétracte tout de suite et s’en repent. Et par précaution recommandée, rien de faux ne doit être attribué ni à Fatima Zahra (p), la fille du Saint Prophète (P), ni aux Prophètes et leurs successeurs.

Spanish

El Ayuno – Acciones que anulan el ayuno: Atribuir alguna mentira a Dios, el Profeta o los Imames inmaculados

Reglas : Si el ayunante por medio del habla, la escritura o cualquier tipo de señal mintiese sobre Dios, el Profeta (PBd) o sus sucesores(los Imames Infalibles -P-), aunque se arrepienta juego de hacerlo,su ayuno quedará anulado.

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish: