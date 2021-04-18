Date :Sunday, April 18th, 2021 | Time : 05:31 |ID: 206558 | Print
Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Shia Graph

Islamic Laws on fasting: Things that invalidate a fast -Letting dust to reach the throat

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Things that invalidate a fast: Letting dust to reach the throat

Ruling 1582: On the basis of obligatory precaution, causing thick dust to reach one’s throat invalidates a fast, whether the dust is of something that is lawful (halal) to eat, such as flour, or it is of something that is unlawful (haram) to eat, such as soil.

French

Le jeûne: Laisser pénétrer la poussière jusqu’à la gorge

Article 558: Par précaution obligatoire, laisser pénétrer une poussière épaisse jusqu’à la gorge, invalide le jeûne; il est indifférent que cette poussière provienne de quelque chose qu’il est licite de manger (comme la farine), ou d’illicite (par exemple, la poussière de la terre).

Spanish

El Ayuno – Acciones que anulan el ayuno: Dejar que el humo o el polvo espeso lleguen a la garganta del ayunante

Reglas : Según precaución obligatoria, tampoco se podrá hacer lle-gar a la garganta lo aspirado a través del tabaco (pipa, cigarrillos,habanos, etc.)

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish:

Las leyes prácticas del Islam (I), por Ayatullah Sayyid ‘Ali Husaini As-Sistani

