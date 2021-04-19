Date :Monday, April 19th, 2021 | Time : 05:13 |ID: 206566 | Print
Islamic Laws on fasting: Things that invalidate a fast -Deliberate vomiting

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Things that invalidate a fast: Deliberate vomiting

Ruling 1616: Whenever a fasting person intentionally vomits, his fast becomes invalid even if he vomited out of necessity or because of illness or suchlike. However, if he vomits unintentionally or involuntarily, there is no problem [and his fast remains valid].

French

Le jeûne: Le vomissement

Article 570: Si une personne en état de jeûne vomit intentionnellement, son jeûne devient invalide, même s’il l’a fait à cause d’une maladie. Toutefois, si on vomit involontairement ou par erreur, le jeûne ne devient pas invalide.

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish:

Las leyes prácticas del Islam (I), por Ayatullah Sayyid ‘Ali Husaini As-Sistani

