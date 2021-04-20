Islamic Laws on fasting: Things that invalidate a fast -Intentionally remaining in a state of Janabah until subh prayers

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Things that invalidate a fast: Intentionally remaining in a state of Janabah, Hayd, or Nifas until the time of Subh prayers

Ruling 1589: If in the month of Ramadan a junub intentionally does not perform ghusl until the time of subh prayers – or, if his duty is to perform dry ablution (tayammum) and he does not perform it – he must complete the fast of that day with the intention of “mā fī al-dhimmah” and he must also fast another day [after Ramadan]. And with regard to the fast on this additional day, as it is not known whether it is a fast of qada or of punishment, he must keep it with the intention of “mā fī al-dhimmah”, not with the intention of qada.

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish: