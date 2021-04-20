Date :Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 | Time : 05:39 |ID: 206583 | Print
Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Shia Graph

Islamic Laws on fasting: Things that invalidate a fast -Intentionally remaining in a state of Janabah until subh prayers

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Things that invalidate a fast: Intentionally remaining in a state of Janabah, Hayd, or Nifas until the time of Subh prayers

Ruling 1589: If in the month of Ramadan a junub intentionally does not perform ghusl until the time of subh prayers – or, if his duty is to perform dry ablution (tayammum) and he does not perform it – he must complete the fast of that day with the intention of “mā fī al-dhimmah” and he must also fast another day [after Ramadan]. And with regard to the fast on this additional day, as it is not known whether it is a fast of qada or of punishment, he must keep it with the intention of “mā fī al-dhimmah”, not with the intention of qada.

Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Shia GraphThe full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish:

Las leyes prácticas del Islam (I), por Ayatullah Sayyid ‘Ali Husaini As-Sistani

You might also like
LAYLATUL-QADR: THE NIGHT OF PREDESTINATION
The high Marji'ya representative in Europe stresses the necessity of purifying the souls and cleaning the hearts…
Ramadan, Ayatollah Sistani, fasting, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Islamic Laws, Ramadan, Shia Graph Islamic Laws on fasting: Making the intention to fast
What is Ramadan and Why Ramadan?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's office announced Sunday as the last day of Ramadan and Monday as Eid…
Sarajevo Mosque holds Ramadhan Quranic program again after 30 Years
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *