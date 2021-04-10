Date :Saturday, April 10th, 2021 | Time : 13:57 |ID: 206589 | Print

Iraqi Election Commission: Holding parliamentary elections on time is inevitable and unchangeable

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi High Electoral Commission (IEC) last night ended discussions over the possibility of postponing the parliamentary elections.

The commission said in a statement: “Parliamentary elections on October 10, are certain and unchangeable.”

The commission called on the citizens of this country to update their election data as soon as possible before April 15 and added: “Failure to hold elections on time is against Article 8 of the Election Law.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

