Tajweed course for seminary students planned in Iraq in Ramadan

IQNA) – A specialized course on Tajweed recitation of the Quran is planned to be held in Najaf, Iraq during the holy month of Ramadan.

The branch of the Dar-ol-Quran Center affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) will organize the course for the students of the Najaf Islamic Seminary, Kafeel website reported.

All of the seminary’s students studying at different levels can take the Quranic course.It will feature lessons on Tajweed principles and Quranic sciences, according to the Dar-ol-Quran Center’s branch in Najaf.

It said the course will start on the first day of the holy month and run until the 25th day. Registration for the course has started and will continue until April 14.

An examination will be held at the end of the three-week course and those who score the highest will be awarded cash prizes. Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein. There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.