Quran recitations by three Bahraini Qaris unveiled

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: According to Akhbaralkhaleej website, it was organized virtually by the Bahrain Supreme Islamic Council.

The three Qaris – Anas Issa al-Imadi, Ali Salah Omar, and Omar Muhammad Muzaffar – have recited the Quran according to Hafs an Asim narration.Their recitations have been reviewed and approved by several expert committees including one in Al-Azhar Islamic Center.The DVDs include the three recitations as well as the text of the Holy Quran.Parts of the recitations by the three Qaris were played at the ceremony.The Holy Quran has 30 Juzes (parts), 114 Surahs (chapters) and 6,236 verses.