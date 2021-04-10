Threatening letter sent to Dutch Mosque

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A threatening letter was sent to a Mosque in the central Netherlands, the mosque said on Friday. The letter contained Islamophobic and racist threats targeting Turkish and Moroccan communities in the central city of Almere, the Omar Ibn Al Khattab Mosque said on social media.

The Mosque has been attacked three times in the last six years, it added. Local media also reported that the police started a criminal investigation to find the letter’s senders after getting complaints from community leaders.