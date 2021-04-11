https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/book-cover-103284-1.jpeg 1352 954 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Yahya2021-04-11 01:51:102021-04-11 01:51:48Fasting - A Divine Banquet
Fasting – A Divine Banquet
SHAFAQNA-
This text explains the significance of the holy month of Ramadhan and its fasting. It analyses the events, rules, obligatory and recommended acts and supplications to be performed during this sacred month. The text concludes by encouraging Muslims to fast in it in order to seek Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!