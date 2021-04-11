Date :Sunday, April 11th, 2021 | Time : 01:51 |ID: 206692 | Print

Fasting – A Divine Banquet

This text explains the significance of the holy month of Ramadhan and its fasting. It analyses the events, rules, obligatory and recommended acts and supplications to be performed during this sacred month. The text concludes by encouraging Muslims to fast in it in order to seek Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

