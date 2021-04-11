The Merits of Fasting and the Month of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-Mohammad Ali Shomali

The significance of fasting in Islam can be deduced from many verses of The Holy Qur’an. For example, the verses 2:45 reads:

استعينوا بالصبر و الصلوه و انھا لکبيره ا علی الخاشعين

And take recourse in patience and prayer, and it is indeed hard except for the humble. Download the whole text here: 42-Merits of fasting