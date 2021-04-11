https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/954715.jpg 283 404 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Yahya2021-04-11 01:56:302021-04-11 01:56:30The Merits of Fasting and the Month of Ramadan
The Merits of Fasting and the Month of Ramadan
SHAFAQNA-Mohammad Ali Shomali
The significance of fasting in Islam can be deduced from many verses of The Holy Qur’an. For example, the verses 2:45 reads:
استعينوا بالصبر و الصلوه و انھا لکبيره ا علی الخاشعين
And take recourse in patience and prayer, and it is indeed hard except for the humble. Download the whole text here: 42-Merits of fasting
