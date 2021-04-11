https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/imam-sadeq-AS.jpg 225 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-04-11 10:32:042021-04-11 10:32:04What is the effect of preaching without practicing?
What is the effect of preaching without practicing?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Jafar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: Indeed, if the scholar does not practice what he preaches, his words and preaching will slide from the hearts and pass from them (do not stay in the hearts), as the rain water slides on the shiny, smooth and impenetrable surface of the stone and passes it [1].
[1] Al-Kafi, Vol. 1, Page 44.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!