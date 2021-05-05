Ramadan the month of Great Heavenly Books

SHAFAQNA- The month of Ramadan has been selected for fasting because it has a preference to other lunar months of the year. The Quran, which is the Book of Guidance for humankind and, with its commands and legislations, has separated the right from wrong to lead man toward prosperity, was revealed in the month of Ramadan.

It is narrated from Imam ar-Ridha (A.S):

“Verily, the month of Ramadan is a month in which the holy Quran was revealed. It was in this month that the Prophet of Islam was informed of being a Prophet. The Night of al-Qadr which is better than one thousand months.”

Besides that, both some verses of the Quran and the Islamic literature indicate that all the great heavenly Books, such as the Torah, the Bible, the Psalms of David, the Books of Ibrahim, and the Quran, have all totally been sent down in this month.

In this respect, Imam al-Sadiq (A.S) said:

“The Torah was sent down on the sixth of Ramadan, the Bible on the twelfth, the Psalms on the eighteenth and the Quran by the Night of Destiny (Laylat al-Qadr) in Ramadan.”

Thus, the month of Ramadan had always been the month of the great heavenly Books to be sent down. This month had been the month of education, since training without teaching and practice is fruitless. The training aim of Fasting should also be parallel with the more and the utmost profound knowledge about the divine instructions so that it wipes out the soul and self of man from sin.

Sources:

