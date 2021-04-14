Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth lunar month in which fasting is obligatory for Muslims. According to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S), Ramadan is the month of God’s Feast in which the doors of the sky are unfastened and the value of prayer in it is many times more than prayer in other months. The Quran and some other divine books were revealed this month. The most important acts of worship this month are prayer, fasting, reciting the Quran, reviving the nights of Qadr (Laylatul Qadr), Dua (supplication), Istighfar (asking for forgiveness), organizing Iftar party, and helping the needy people.

“The month of Ramadan is the one in which the Quran was revealed as guidance for mankind, and as clear signs that show the right way and distinguish between right and wrong.”

‌Holy Quran (2:185)

Spanish

Ramadán

Es el noveno mes del calendario lunar en el que es obligatorio para todos los musulmanes ayunar durante todos los días del mes. Según el Profeta del Islam y el Ahl ul-Bait (AS), es el mes en el que se abren las puertas del cielo y el valor de la oración es muchas veces que en otros meses. El Corán y algunos otros libros divinos fueron revelados este mes. Las más importantes prácticas obligatorias de este mes están el ayuno; y entre las prácticas recomendables están la recitación del Sagrado Corán, las prácticas de las noches de Qadr, la lectura de súplicas, pedir perdón a Dios, dar comida (Iftari) a los demás y ayudar a los necesitados.

“El mes de Ramadán, en el cual fue hecho descender el Corán, como una guía para la gente, como indicaciones claras de la Guía y del Discernimiento.”

Corán (2:185)