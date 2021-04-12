Date :Monday, April 12th, 2021 | Time : 09:23 |ID: 206749 | Print

Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Istihlal

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Istihlal

Istihlal refers to efforts for sighting the new moon in the sky that determines the beginning of a new month on the lunar Hijri calendar. Istihlal is recommended (Mustahabb) and sometimes a collective obligation (Al-Wajib Al-Kifa’i). Some of the individual and social duties and worships of Muslims, such as determining the beginning and end of Ramadan, determining the days of Hajj and Eid Al-Adha, and determining the Prohibited Months (Haram Months), are based on determining the beginning of the lunar months.

“O’ God, bless Muhammad (PBUH) and his Household, place us among the most satisfied of those over whom the crescent has risen, the purest of those who have looked upon it, the most fortunate of those who have worshipped Thee under it; give us the success during [the new month] to repent, preserve us within it from misdeeds, guard us therein from pursuing disobedience to Thee.”

