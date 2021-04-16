Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Sahur

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Sahur

Sahur (attributed to Sahar (before dawn)) is a meal that Muslims eat during the month of Ramadan before the morning Adhan (call to prayer) and the beginning of fasting. Sahur in the morning is in contrast to Iftar in the evening.

“Have Sahur, as indeed there is a blessing in it, and my nation will not leave Sahur, even if with dried dates.”

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

French

Sahur

Sahur (attribué à Sahar (avant l’aube)) est un repas que les musulmans mangent pendant le mois de Ramadan avant l’Adhan (appel à la prière) du matin et le début du jeûne. Le Sahur au matin est contre l’Iftar du soir.

“Prenez Sahur, car en effet il y a une bénédiction dedans, et ma Ummah ne quittera pas Sahur, même si avec des dattes séchées.”

Prophète Muhammad (P)

Spanish

Sahari

Sahar (atribuido a Sahar) es una comida que los musulmanes comen durante el mes de Ramadán antes de la llamada matutina a la oración y el comienzo del ayuno. Sahar es por la mañana antes de Iftar por la tarde.

“El amanecer es una bendición, y mi nación no dejará el amanecer, incluso si es con dátiles secos.”

El Mensajero de Dios (PBD)