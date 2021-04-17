Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Iftar

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Iftar

Iftar is to break the fast by eating meal. Breaking the day’s fast in the holy month of Ramadan and in Votive Fasting, that its day has been determined before the Maghrib Adhan, is Haram (forbidden) in Islam. Eating before the Eid al-Fitr prayer is also called Iftar and is considered as Mustahab (Recommended). In Islamic narrations, many virtues have been mentioned for giving Iftar to fasting people.

The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) recites this prayer during Iftar: “O my Allah! I have fasted for your acceptance and I am breaking my fast with Your provision. So accept my fast.”

French

Iftar

Iftar consiste à rompre le jeûne en mangeant un repas. Rompre le jeûne du jour du mois sacré du Ramadan et du jeûne votif avant l’Adhan (l’appel à la prière) du Maghreb, est Haram (interdit) dans l’islam. Manger avant la prière de l’Aïd al-Fitr est également appelé Iftar et est considéré comme Mustahab (recommandé). Dans les récits islamiques, de nombreuses vertus ont été mentionnées pour donner l’Iftar aux personnes qui jeûnent.

Le Prophète de l’Islam (P) récite cette prière pendant l’Iftar: «Seigneur! C’est pour Toi que j’ai jeûné, et grâce à ta subsistance que j’ai rompu mon jeûne. Alors accepte mon jeûne.”

Spanish

Iftar

Iftar, se refiere al acto de romper el ayuno en el mes de Ramadán. Romper el ayuno del mes de Ramadán y el ayuno del voto cuyo día ha sido determinado antes del Adhan de la noche (Magreb), está prohibido (Haram) en el Islam. Comer antes de la oración de Eid al-Fitr también se llama Iftar y es recomendable (Mustahab). En los hadices islámicos, se han mencionado muchas recompensas para dar Iftar a los ayunantes.

El Profeta del Islam (PBD) recita esta frase al Iftar: “¡Dios! Por Ti hemos ayunado, y mediante Tu sustento hemos desayunado, así pues, acepta (ello) de nosotros.”