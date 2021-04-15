Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Fasting

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Fasting

Fasting is one of the Furu al-Din (ancillaries of the religion of Islam), which also existed in pre-Islamic religions. Fasting in Islam is one of the paramount acts of worship and one of the five pillars of Islam. These five pillars are in 4 kinds of Wajib (obligatory), Mustahabb (recommended), Makrooh (a disliked or offensive act) and Haram (forbidden). Ramadan fasting is one of the obligatory fasts.

The obligation of fasting has conditions such as intellect, puberty, not being anesthetized, not being sick and not being a traveler.

“O believers! Fasting is prescribed for you—as it was for those before you—so perhaps you will become mindful of Allah.”

Holy Quran (2:183)

French

Jeûne

Le jeûne est l’un des Furû al-Dîn (auxiliaires de la religion de l’Islam), qui existait également dans les religions préislamiques. Le jeûne dans l’Islam est l’un des actes de culte les plus importants et l’un des cinq piliers de l’Islam. Ces cinq piliers sont répartis en quatre types de Wajib (obligatoire), Mustahab (recommandé), Makrouh (un acte détesté ou offensant) et Haram (interdit). Le jeûne du Ramadan est l’un des jeûnes obligatoires. L’obligation de jeûner a des conditions telles que l’intellect, la puberté, ne pas être anesthésié, ne pas être malade et ne pas être un voyageur.

“Ô les croyants! On vous a prescrit as-Siyam comme on l’a prescrit à ceux d’avant vous, ainsi atteindrez-vous la piété.”

Saint Coran (2: 183)

Spanish

Ayuno

El ayuno es uno de los rituales obligatorios más importantes en el Islam, que existía en las religiones preislámicas también. El ayuno es una de las diez obligaciones divinas conocidas como (Furue Din) y se clasifica en cuatro tipos: obligatorio (Wayib), recomendable (Mustahab), desaconsejable (Makruh) y prohibido (Haram). Ayunar es obligatorio para todos los musulmanes maduros, cuerdos y saludables durante todos los días del mes de Ramadán.

“¡Creyentes!; Se os ha prescrito el ayuno, al igual que se prescribió a los que os precedieron. Quizás, así, temáis a Alá.”