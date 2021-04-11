Reconstruction, renovation projects underway in Mecca

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Reconstruction and renovation projects are underway in six Islamic historical sites and museums in Mecca.

The Royal Commission for Mecca City and Holy Sites hosted a field visit from the Executive Committee for the Path of the Islamic Historical Sites and Museums.

The sites included the Hudaybiyyah region where the Radwan Pledge took place in the sixth Hijri year, when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brokered a peace treaty between him and his followers and the Quraysh clan.

They also visited Bir Tuwa (the Well of Tuwa), Jabal Thawr, the 1,200-year-old water well and canal Ayn Zubaydah, the Mina site where the Al-Aqaba Pledge took place and Jabal Al-Nour, the Cave of Hira.

One of the most important projects is the Jabal Al-Nour Cultural Center, according to Arab News. The mountain houses the Cave of Hira, which has tremendous significance for Muslims because it is where the prophet (PBUH) had his first revelation and received the first verses of the Holy Quran.