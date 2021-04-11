Ramadan online Quran reading program in Sweden

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An online program for reading one Juz’ (part) of the Holy Quran every day during the holy month of Ramadan will be held in Sweden.

The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Stockholm, the capital, plans to hold the online Quranic program in the holy month.

It will begin at 7 p.m. local time and continue until 8:30 p.m every day.

Recitation of Iftitah supplication is also a part of the program.

The center announced that April 14 is the expected first day of Ramadan according to the 2021 calendar, but the exact day will be announced on the social media channels of the center as soon as the Hilal (crescent moon) of Ramadan can be seen.

Those willing to participate in the program can refer to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86195708634?pwd=UVpYUjFyNUxwYm1rbzkwTThZNXJaQT09#success.

The program will be broadcast on the page of the center on Facebook. A special program for Ghadr nights and martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) has also been planned by the center to be held online from the 15th to the 22nd day of the holy month.