Saudi Istihlal Committee to meet to sight Ramadan crescent Moon

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Istihlal (moon sighting) committee in Saudi Arabia will meet today to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The current month, Sha’aban, is the eighth month and Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the solar system, the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar system, which consists of 354-55 days. Islamic months consist of either 29 or 30 days, but not 31 days.

The KSA’s Crescent sighting committee will meet Sunday, and its Supreme Court urged all the Muslims in the country also to sight the crescent of the holy month and report the sighting to the nearest court and register their testimony.

The KSA authorities said anyone who sights the crescent with a naked eye or through binocular can report to the authorities.

In the UAE, the Ramadan moon-sighting committee will meet on Monday (April 12) after the Maghreb prayer (after sunset) for crescent sighting in Abu Dhabi, KTimes reported.

The Shariah courts across the country will also follow up and inform the committee of any sightings. Astronomers forecast that the holy month is expected to begin in the UAE on Tuesday (April 13).