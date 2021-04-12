Date :Monday, April 12th, 2021 | Time : 10:14 |ID: 206832 | Print

How to do prostration of forgetfulness? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about prostration of forgetfulness ( Sijdah Sahw).

Question: How to do Sijdah Sahw?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: For Sijdah Sahw, after Salaam of the Salaat/Salaah, with the intention of Sijdah Sahw, immediately must place the forehead on a thing that Sijdah is correct on it, and according to precaution say: ‘Bismillah wa Billah, As-Salmu Alayk Ayohan-Nabi wa Rahmatullah-e-wa-Barakatuh.’ Then, perform the same procedure again (for the second time); then sit up and recite Tashahhud and Salaam.

Source: leader.ir

