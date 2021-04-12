What was Imam Ali’s (AS) recommendations to the governor of Egypt?

SHAFAQNA – Abu Is’haq Hamdani one of the companions of the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) narrated: When Amiral Momeneen Imam Ali (AS) installed Mohammad ibn Abi-Bakr as the governor of Egypt and transferred all the affairs to him, wrote a letter to him and ordered him to read the letter for Egyptians and act upon the recommendations in that letter. Some parts of this letter are outlined below.

“O’ Mohammad ibn Abi-Bakr, beware that the most virtuous information and knowledge, is righteousness in God’s religion and practice the servitude of God. I recommend to you Divine Piety in your private and public affairs and in any condition you are. The world is a house of calamity and destruction, and the hereafter is the abode of reward and permanence. Therefore, act for what is going to last, and turn away from whatever is perishable, and do not forget your benefit from this world [1].

