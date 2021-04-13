Significance of Ramadan in words of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- Every year the month of Ramadan comes and goes; every year we fast, yet without proper appreciation of the potentials of character building that the fasts hold for us.

Once, on the last Friday of Sha’ban, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) delivered a sermon about the significant of the month of Ramadan to prepare his companions for receiving this sacred month. In that great sermon he said:

“O’ people! Allah’s month has approached you laden with blessing, mercy and forgiveness. It is a month which Allah regards as the best of all months. Its days, in the sight of Allah, are the best of days; its nights are the best of nights; and its hours are the best of hours. It is a month in which you are invited to be the guests of Allah, and you are regarded during it as worthy of Allah’s Grace. In this month, your breathing praises Allah, and your sleeping adores Him. Your deeds (of worship) are accepted, and your pleas are answered therein. Therefore, ask Allah, your Lord, in sincere intentions and pure hearts to enable you to observe the fast and to recite His Book (the Quran) during this month, for only a wretch is the one who is deprived of Allah’s Forgiveness in this great month.”

