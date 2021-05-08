Ramadhan, Springtime of the Holy Quran

SHAFAQNA- The Month of Ramadhan has been aptly named the spring of the Quran. During this month, believers set aside more time than usual to understand the word of Allah (SWT), to learn and ponder over its verses. Muslim homes and Mosques fill with the beautiful recitation of this glorious book. It is the season of the Quran reciting, when the desire to learn and understand the word of Allah (SWT) blooms and flourishes, just as the natural world blossoms in the Spring.

The following Ahadith show the importance of reciting the Quran in the holy month:

“Invoke your Lord in right earnest, with hearts that are free of sin and evil, to enable you to fast and to recite God’s Book (the Quran).” Holy Prophet (PBUH) “Whoever recites an Ayah from the Quran (in Ramadhan) will receive a similar reward as the one who recites the entire Quran in other months.” Holy Prophet (PBUH) “Everything has a springtime, and the springtime of the Quran is the Month of Ramadhan.” Imam Muhammad Al-Baqir (A.S) “Invoke Allah (SWT), ask for forgiveness, recite the Quran, and repent to Allah (SWT) for your sins more frequently, so that the blessings of the Month of Ramadhan may come to you, while you are sincere to Allah, the Exalted.” Imam Ridha (A.S)

The Holy Quran contains great cures for mankind, beautiful gems of wisdom for life, and the best instructions for happiness in this world and the Hereafter. God speaks to human beings through it, and it is incumbent upon all believers to find out for themselves what God has said to them.

Many Muslims like to complete the recitation of the entire Quran in this blessed month. If that is not possible, at least a portion of the Holy Book should be read during this month. The reward for it is much greater than in other months.

Recitation of the Holy Quran has many benefits. The following Hadiths illustrate some of these benefits:

“Illuminate your homes by reciting the Holy Quran.. for if the Holy Quran is recited frequently in a house, it brings blessings for the family, and the house will give light to those in Heaven as the stars of Heaven give light to those on the earth.” Holy Prophet (PBUH) “The heart gathers rust like iron. Remove this rust by the recitation of the Quran.” Holy Prophet (PBUH) “Whoever derives pleasure from the recitation of Quran, will not be depressed by the departure of friends.” Imam Ali (A.S)

