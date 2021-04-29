Supplicating to the Almighty in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- The holy month of Ramadan is a special time for supplicating to Allah. Dua, or supplication, is especially encouraged. Believers spend a lot of time in this month praying to the Almighty, asking for their needs of this world and the Hereafter. Apart from the recommended Duas for the nights and days of this blessed month, we are told to be in a constant state of prayer and Dua.

The following Ahadith show the importance of Dua in the month of Ramadan. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said:

Supplicate (in Ramadan) with your hands raised at the times of prayer, as these are the best of times during which the Almighty looks at His servants with mercy. (He) answers if they supplicate, responds if they call, grants if they ask, and accepts if they entreat.

And Imam Ali (A.S) is quoted as saying:

Pray and seek forgiveness more frequently in the month of Ramadan. Prayer wards off misfortune, and forgiveness cleanses your sins.

What is Dua?

Dua is a simple acceptance of the difference between the existences of God and the human being; The existence of Allah as the source of all good, perfection, independence and bestowal. The existence of the human being as a vessel of poverty, need, dependent on constant bestowal and favor.

Thus the human being needs to ask for and receive the favors of the Almighty. He is in constant need for what only Allah can give Him. To help him achieve his dreams, to give him success and happiness in this world and the Hereafter, he needs the favors of Allah.

The Almighty God, in His mercy and love for the human being, has allowed believers to ask from Him, and has promised to answer them. This is a great favor of God. The following Quranic verses show how Allah invites believers to ask from Him:

“And when my servants ask you concerning Me, then surely I am very near; I answer the supplicant when he calls upon Me, so they should answer My call and believe in Me, that they may walk the right way.” Quran (2:186) “Call unto Me, I will answer you. Those who are too proud to worship Me will enter Hell.” Quran (40:60) “Call your Lord humbly and secretly, He loves not the transgressors.” Quran (7:55) “And call on Him, fearing and hoping, surely the mercy of Allah is near to those who do good.” Quran (7:56)

Many Hadith also emphasize the importance of supplicating to Allah. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said:

“Dua is the weapon of the believer, and the pillar of faith, and the light of the heavens and the earth.”

Elsewhere Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is quoted as saying:

“Know that He who owns the treasures of the skies and the earth has permitted you to pray to Him, and has promised you acceptance of the prayer. He has commanded you to beg of Him in order that He may give you, and to seek His mercy in order that He may have mercy on you.”

In Letter 31 of Nahjul Balagha Imam Ali (A.S) said:

“He has opened for you the door of repentance. Therefore whenever you call Him, He hears your call, and whenever you whisper to Him, He knows the whisper. You place before him your needs, unveil before Him yourself, complain to Him for your worries, beseech Him to remove your troubles, seek His help in your affairs, and ask from the treasures of His mercy what no-one else has the power to give, namely long life, health of body, and increase of livelihood.”

Allah loves the believers who ask from Him, and supplicate constantly. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) has said that on the Day of Judgement, two men with very similar deeds will enter Heaven. One of them will see that the other is granted a rank above him. He will ask Allah: “My Lord! We have the same actions. Why have you preferred him over me”? Allah will reply, “He asked from Me, and you did not”.

Imam Jafar as-Sadiq (A.S) often encouraged his companions to ask from Allah. He once said to Maysar, his companion :

“O Maysar! Supplicate, and do not say the affair has been destined. Surely there are ranks with Allah which cannot be reached except through asking. If the servant (of Allah) closes his mouth and does not ask, he will not be given anything, so ask and you will get. O Maysar, the door that is knocked often is most likely to open.”

Dua is a great tool given to believers by Allah. Using Dua they can achieve great things and overcome many problems. One who has been given the power of Dua can never lose hope, as in his hands lies a great weapon. It is man’s own loss if he does not make use of the tremendous potential of Dua.

Effects of Dua

Pleases the Almighty

Allah loves that believers should pray to Him constantly. He says in the Holy Quran:

“Allah would not care for you were it not for your supplications.” Quran (25:77)

Ahadith also tell us of how Allah loves those who pray and ask from Him. Imam al-Baqir (A.S) said:

“God loves nothing better than that His servants ask from Him.”

And Imam al-Sadiq (A.S) is quoted as saying:

“Supplicate, for there is nothing like Dua to get you closer to Allah, and do not leave out your minor needs, for the One who is the Master of the major needs is also the Master of the minor ones.”

Gives Peace and Contentment

A person who prays to Allah, putting all faith and trust in Him, never feels alone or lonely. He has harnessed his own insignificant power onto a being who is the Supreme Power, and who has promised to answer His call. This gives him great peace of mind. It makes him confident that with the help of Allah, all things can be done. He knows also that whatever happens to him is the decree of the Wise, the almighty. Says the Holy Quran:

“Those who believe and whose hearts are set at rest by the remembrance of Allah, surely by Allah’s remembrance are hearts set at rest.” Quran (13:28)

Increases Knowledge and Humility

Most Duas teach us about the greatness of Allah, and His qualities. They also make us aware of our lowly position and our helplessness. That is why Allah says:

“Call unto Me, I will answer you. Those who are too proud to worship Me will enter Hell.” Quran (40:60)

Those who do not ask from Allah are described as the proud ones. Believers are encouraged to pray all the time, and for all things – even those which seem minor. Allah once told Nabi Musa (A.S), O Musa! Ask Me for everything, even the mending of your shoelace. When a human being realizes that he is in constant need of the favors of Allah, this will prevent him from becoming proud and arrogant. It reminds him of his own neediness and poverty.

Changes what is destined

Dua reverts what has been destined. Although Allah decrees all things, He has given us the ability to make changes through Dua. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) has said:

“What is destined cannot be averted except through Dua”.

Another Hadith quoted from Imam Ali (A.S) says:

“Indeed caution cannot save you from what is destined, but what can save you from it is Dua.”

Averts Difficulties

Many problems and difficulties in life can be avoided by praying to Allah. The following Ahadith explain the importance of Dua for avoiding difficulties. Imam al-Sadiq (A.S) said:

“Whoever fears difficulties should supplicate, Allah will never let the difficulties come to him.”

Also Imam al-Kadhim (A.S) is quoted as saying:

“Surely Dua meets the difficulties, and the two join together until the Day of Judgement.”

Source:

Understanding the Month of Glory Lessons on the Month of Ramadhan, Tayyiba Publishers & Distributors