SHAFAQNA- The Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar today (Monday) congratulated Muslims all around the world on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan after announcing that tomorrow (Tuesday) is the first day of Ramadhan in Egypt.

Ahmad Al-Tayeb wrote on his Twitter account: “Every year, Muslims around the world ask God to bless us and the Islamic nation with goodness and blessings on the occasion of the holy Month of Ramadhan.

He added: “I ask God Almighty to help us to use this holy month for worship, obedience, generosity, forgiveness and closeness to God, and to make this month with security and peace for the whole world.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English