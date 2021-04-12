For first time in years, on the eve of Ramadhan, prosperity returned to Libyan markets+Photos

SHAFAQNA- As Ramadhan approaches, for the first time in six years Libyan markets are booming, and markets are preparing to welcome the holy month of Ramadhan by offering and distributing goods inside shops amid a large crowd.

For almost six years now, Libyan cities, especially in the west, have not seen such a boom due to the conflict in the region.

