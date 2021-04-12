Islamic center of England to honor servants of Quran in the West

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Islamic Center of England has announced a call for the first period of selection and appreciation of the Quranic servants in the West. According to this plan, the top servants of the Holy Quran are selected in the five fields of “education”, “research”, “art”, “technology – media”, and “management”. They are those have performed outstanding services to the Holy Quran and will be selected and appreciated in the holy month of Ramadan this year.

In order to have a comprehensive list of the servants of the Holy Quran in the five fields mentioned; the Islamic Center of England has announced three ways to identify the servants as follows: In first place; Islamic and cultural centers based in different countries on the continents of Europe, America and Oceania can nominate their candidates to the secretariat for the servants of the Holy Qur’an in the West which is located in Islamic Center of England.

In the second route; the general public and legal entities can nominate their candidates who have had significant activities in the field of service to the Holy Quran. To register the suggestions of the candidates mentioned above, the online form is: https://forms.office.com/r/EtMwNpWUp0

Centers and legal entities can also use this form to introduce servants of the Holy Quran. In the third route; the secretariat of the servants of the Quran in the West will identify the people who have rendered outstanding service to the sacred field of the Quran in the five fields.

After collecting the names and lists of people who have done significant activities in the field of Quran, these will be reviewed and scored in the secretariat and then by the jury. For this scoring, a set of general and specific criteria has been considered, which can be seen at: