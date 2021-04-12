Office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani announces Wednesday as first day of Ramadan in the United Kingdom, European, Scandinavian countries, Middle East and in most parts of the world

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani announced Wednesday as the first day of the holy month of Ramadan (1442 AH / 1400 SH/ 2021 AD) in the United Kingdom, European, Scandinavian countries, Middle East and in most parts of the world.

A statement issued on this occasion by the office of Shia Supreme Religious Authority states: Tuesday is considered the last day of the month of Sha’ban and the holy month of Ramadan begins on Wednesday (April 14, 2021 AD).

هلال شهر رمضان 1442هـ

بسمه تعالى

اعلن مكتب سماحة اية الله العظمى السيد السيستاني (مد ظله) في النجف الاشرف بان يوم الثلاثاء هو المتمم لعدة شعبان وان يوم الاربعاء 14 نيسان 2021م هو اول ايام شهر رمضان المبارك لعام 1442هـ في بريطانيا والدول الاوربية والاسكندنافية والشرق الاوسط ومعظم دول العالم.

نسأل الله تعالى ان يجعله شهر خير وبركة لجميع المسلمين انه سميع مجيب

والسلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English