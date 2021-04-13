Date :Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 | Time : 07:15 |ID: 206956 | Print

Ramadan 2021 : 30 nights with Hikmat in the presence of the Holy Quran

SHAFAQNA-  Quran and Tafsir discussions will be held in the holy month of Ramadan by Hikmat International Institute.

Every night there will be lectures by prominent scholars from Hawzah and universities on different Quranic topics. After each lecture, there will be time for questions and answers.

Fee for the entire 30 sessions of live lectures is $330. A certificate of attendance will be offered.The program starts Wednesday April 14.

More details are available on the Hikmat International Institute website: www.hikmat-ins.com/

 

 

