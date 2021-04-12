Date :Monday, April 12th, 2021 | Time : 18:55 |ID: 206974 | Print

Qatar condemns sabotage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Qatar’s Foreign Ministry on Monday strongly condemned the sabotage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site, terming it as a dangerous act that will have negative consequences on regional security and stability.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry also expressed its full support for negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program aimed at reaching a comprehensive morbid agreement, Qatar Al Raya newspaper reported.

The Spokesman of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Behruz Kamalvandi was injured in an incident while inspecting the Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday after an apparent cyberattack that led to electricity disruption and a fire.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in his weekly press briefing on Monday hinted that Israel might be behind Natanz nuclear plant incident which happened yesterday.

