Qatar Foundation’s Cultural Educational Programs for Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Qatar Foundation plans to hold various online cultural and educational programs during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to albawaba.com, developing a healthy lifestyle, education, academic programs and dissemination of Arabic and Islamic culture are some parts of the plan.

The online programs give the people of Qatar the opportunity to make the best use of the holy month during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mohammad Abdullah Fakhrow, executive director of the foundation’s office for services development, said the programs have been planned for all members of families aiming to promote spiritual growth in the society.

People can participate in different parts of the programs including speeches, contests, educational workshops, etc.

Al-Saim Al-Saqeer annual program is one of them held for children to teach them the importance of the holy month in raising identity, knowledge, ethics and virtues.

Mini-serials and animations about the holy month have also been produced for children. Asmaollah Al-Husna is a program that will introduce one of the Divine names and attributes every day.

A documentary on the role of Muslim scholars in human civilization, healthy Ramadan, speeches on the destiny of human being after the coronavirus, Yuga practices for women, Ramadan competition, fasting for diabetic patients, and introduction to the Seerah of the holy prophet (PBUH) are some other Ramadan programs of the foundation.