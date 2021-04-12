Political prisoners released so far under alternative penal code: Bahrain Center for Human Rights

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: The head of the monitoring and documentation unit at Bahrain Center for Human Rights, Inas Aoun, said that the Center recorded, yesterday, April 11, 2021, the release of about 60 political prisoners during the past three days.

Human rights activist, Aoun, had stated that the number is expected to increase, adding that she hopes that the release of all prisoners takes place, especially in the circumstances of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The releases included the oldest political prisoner, 75-year-old Muhammed Jawad Parwiz, and religious scholar Kamel Al-Hashemi.

Bahrain has been witnessing protests held by the families of political prisoners in the past 14 days, due to the spread of the Coronavirus inside Jaw Prison.