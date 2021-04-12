Date :Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 | Time : 00:17 |ID: 207006 | Print

UK eases coronavirus lockdown, reopening Mosques

SHAFAQNA- Mosques and restaurants in UK were allowed to reopen, as the government takes next stage out of lockdown.

Mosques are meanwhile preparing for the start of Ramadan this week, a year after the Muslim holy month was observed without traditional community gatherings.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the easing of restrictions “a major step forward in our roadmap to freedom”.

Government ministers, scientists and health officials are warning the public against complacency, even after more than 60 percent of adults have received a first dose of a Covid vaccine. Britain has recorded more than 4.3 million positive cases since the outbreak began and over 127,000 deaths — one of the worst tolls in the world, France24 reported.

