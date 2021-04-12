https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2F59C70D-DCCC-4CB5-A9C6-89DB6AFAA834.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-12 23:02:452021-04-12 23:02:45Photos: Sighting Crescent Moon of Ramadan 1442 in Qom
Photos: Sighting Crescent Moon of Ramadan 1442 in Qom
SHAFAQNA- Istihlal (moon sighting) of the holy month of Ramadan 1442 in Qom.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
