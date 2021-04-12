Date :Monday, April 12th, 2021 | Time : 23:02 |ID: 207009 | Print

Photos: Sighting Crescent Moon of Ramadan 1442 in Qom

SHAFAQNA- Istihlal (moon sighting) of the holy month of Ramadan 1442 in Qom.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

