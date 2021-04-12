Date :Monday, April 12th, 2021 | Time : 23:41 |ID: 207033 | Print

Jaafaria Mufti of Lebanon emphasizes immediate formation of a comprehensive and just government in country

SHAFAQNA- Jaafaria Mufti of Lebanon sent a message to the Lebanese today (Monday) on the occasion of the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, congratulating them on the arrival of this holy month.

Sheikh Ahmad Abdul-Amir Qablan the Jaafaria Mufti in Lebanon, has said in this message: I do not know what to say because we are facing an exhausting catastrophe. The tragedy of an oppressed nation, a looted country, and the successive political and financial authorities who plundered the country and its people to bankruptcy, widespread and severe poverty.

He continued: “The basis of today and tomorrow is a state of national salvation and the idea of ​​a comprehensive, guarantor and just state. In such a context, the country must be liberated immediately through the emergency rescue government.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

