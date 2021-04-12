Barham Salih signs decree to hold early elections on October 10

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi President Barham Salih today (Monday) issued a special order for early elections on October 10th.

In his speech following the ruling, Barham Salih said: “The upcoming elections are important and decisive, and these elections will take place after the popular protests demanding reforms and corrections. Realizing the right of Iraqis to elect their representatives away from pressure and extortion and stealing their votes is a top priority to get out of the accumulated issues of the previous stages.”

He stressed: “We ask everyone to be ready for the elections and to participate in it seriously and to express their free will. Because elections is an opportunity to achieve the aspirations of the people. Electoral votes must be decisive in emphasizing the need to move Iraq to a more advanced, just, and stable stage.”

He said that our electoral vote should confirm the transition of Iraq to a fairer, more stable and independent state and continued:

“Relevant government institutions must accelerate to meet the requirements of holding healthy elections and addressing the concerns and doubts of the people; Concerns that were the main reason for the citizens’ dissatisfaction with the previous elections.”

Barham Salih stated: The favorable political environment should be prepared to eliminate pain and suffering and achieve justice in electing legislative and executive officials who are able to protect the sovereignty and authority of the government and institutionalize justice among citizens.

The Iraqi President further stressed the need for active and serious cooperation and coordination between the United Nations and the High Commissioner for Elections to ensure international oversight and the successful conduct of the electoral process in order to ensure sovereignty and respect for the independent decision of the Iraqi people.

In the end, he said: “The elections will be held in a situation where we are facing the epidemic of Corona and security challenges in the face of terrorism and lawbreakers;” But we believe in the awareness of our people and the efforts and will of the security apparatus in accepting our responsibility to maintain the security of the elections and the voters.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English