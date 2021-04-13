Date :Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 | Time : 09:59 |ID: 207056 | Print

Should Wajib Salaat be performed first if a person is obliged to perform Qadha Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Qadha Salaat.

Question: If a person is obliged to perform Qadha Salaat, can the person perform Wajib daily Salaat first and then Qadha Salaat?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The person, who is obliged to perform Qadha Salaat, can perform Wajib Salaat which is due now; but according to Wajib precaution if there is only one (Qadha Salaat) left to perform, first perform Qadha Salaat; especially if Qadha Salaat is related to the same day.

Source: leader.ir

