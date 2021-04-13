Who is lower than you?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that Allah (SWT) revealed to Prophet Musa/Moses (AS): Next time that you come for Dhikr/supplication (Munajat), bring someone with you that you think you are better than him. Moses (AS) searched for such a person and could not find anyone, because whoever he reached, he could not find the courage to say that I am better than him. Moses (AS) wanted to take an animal; he saw a sick dog and said to himself: I will take this dog with me. So he put a rope round dog’s neck and took it with him for a short distance.

Then he regretted and let the dog go and came alone to God. Moses (AS) was asked: O’ Moses, why did you not obey God’s Command? Moses (AS) replied: O’ God, I could not find anyone who is lower than me. Allah (SWT) said: O’ Moses, I swear to My Magnificence that if you had brought someone whom you considered to be lower than yourself, I would have eliminated your name from the list of the prophets [1].

[1] Yeksad Modhu-e- Pansad Dastaan, Page 168.