Photos: Cleaning and preparing Al-Aqsa Mosque to welcome Ramadhan
SHAFAQNA– The Muslim people of Palestine cleaned Al-Aqsa Mosque to welcome the holy Month of Ramadhan.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
