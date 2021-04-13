Date :Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 | Time : 10:21 |ID: 207066 | Print

Photos: Cleaning and preparing Al-Aqsa Mosque to welcome Ramadhan

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNAThe Muslim people of Palestine cleaned Al-Aqsa Mosque to welcome the holy Month of Ramadhan.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Israel to tear down Palestinian school, commercial buildings in Ramallah
MUSLIMS AROUND THE WORLD RALLY AGAINST TRUMP IN SOLIDARITY WITH PALESTINIANS
Abouth 300 Palestinians injured in renewed clashes with Israeli forces
Over 15,000 worshipers perform Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa despite rain & restrictions imposed by Israel
Palestine's Land Day
Organization of Islamic Cooperation: Protecting Islamic sites in Al-Quds important for regional peace
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *